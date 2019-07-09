Stearns Files Ch. 11 To Cut $183M In Secured Debt

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Stearns Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 on Tuesday in New York bankruptcy court, with a plan that calls for majority owner Blackstone to inject $60 million in cash into the residential mortgage lender so it can pay off a chunk of its $183 million in secured debt. In court documents, Stearns said it was forced to file for bankruptcy after investment manager Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC, or PIMCO, which owns 67% of its secured debt, refused to work with Stearns and private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. on various restructuring proposals. Under the plan proposed by Stearns and Blackstone,...

