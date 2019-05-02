USOC Says Weightlifter's Sex Assault Suit In Wrong Court

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Weightlifting are looking to escape a suit filed in California federal court by a weightlifter who claims a teammate sexually assaulted her while they were preparing for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, arguing the Golden State is the wrong venue for her claims. In motions filed Monday, the USOC, USA Weightlifting — the national governing body for the sport — and Colin Burns, who is accused of committing the sexual assault, told the court that the Central District of California, where the suit was removed to in May, has no jurisdiction over them....

