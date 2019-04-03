Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

UnitedHealthcare Says Prostate Cancer Treatment Suit Flawed

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. has urged a Florida federal judge to pare down a proposed class action accusing the insurer of wrongly denying coverage for a particular prostate cancer treatment, arguing there were flaws in the patients’ fiduciary breach claims.

In its motion Monday, UnitedHealthcare asked the court to toss three of the claims in the suit filed by prominent Miami attorney Richard Cole of Cole Scott & Kissane PA, who alleged the insurer violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by refusing to cover a treatment known as proton beam radiation therapy, or PBRT. In his first claim, Cole improperly attempted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 3, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies