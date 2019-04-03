UnitedHealthcare Says Prostate Cancer Treatment Suit Flawed

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. has urged a Florida federal judge to pare down a proposed class action accusing the insurer of wrongly denying coverage for a particular prostate cancer treatment, arguing there were flaws in the patients’ fiduciary breach claims. In its motion Monday, UnitedHealthcare asked the court to toss three of the claims in the suit filed by prominent Miami attorney Richard Cole of Cole Scott & Kissane PA, who alleged the insurer violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by refusing to cover a treatment known as proton beam radiation therapy, or PBRT. In his first claim, Cole improperly attempted...

