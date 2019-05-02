Appliance Retailer Gets Ex-Counsel DQ'd From Debt Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court has disqualified an attorney from representing a consumer in a debt collection suit against the lawyer's former employer, an appliance chain, but declined to sanction the counsel for filing the suit. U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore said that Trista Johnson's in-house work at Conn Appliances Inc., where Johnson had helped handle cases involving the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Texas Debt Collection Act, involved substantially similar matters to the current litigation. That meant Johnson could not stay on as an attorney in the current suit, Judge Gilmore ruled. The judge declined to sanction Johnson for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS