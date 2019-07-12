A New Direction For Commission-Only Compensation In Mass.

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A recent ruling by Massachusetts’ highest court has changed the way employers with commission-only compensation plans must pay their employees going forward. On May 8, 2019, the Supreme Judicial Court held in Sullivan v. Sleepy’s LLC et al. that employees compensated on a 100% commission basis are entitled to separate and additional compensation for overtime and Sunday work, even where the employee’s total compensation is equal to or greater than 1.5 times the minimum wage for those overtime and Sunday hours.[1] By overturning 16 years of guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards, the Sullivan decision may signal the start...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS