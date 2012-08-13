GSK Says Reed Smith Widow Can't Ignore 'Final Judgment'

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline on Monday blasted an attempt by a Reed Smith LLP partner’s widow to have an Illinois federal judge revisit her case in light of a recent Supreme Court decision, saying her “topsy-turvy” approach to getting a $3 million verdict reinstated would render the appellate process “meaningless.” The Seventh Circuit in August vacated the judgment won by Wendy Dolin — the wife of Reed Smith partner Stewart Dolin, who killed himself a few days after he started taking a generic version of GSK's antidepressant Paxil — and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up her appeal even in light of its...

