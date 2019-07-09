Massachusetts Accountants Liable If They Miss Client Fraud

Law360, Boston (July 9, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Accountants can be held liable for failing to spot fraud, even if their own client is responsible for the fraud and is now the one seeking damages, Massachusetts' top appellate court ruled Tuesday. The case is the latest in the state to chip away at the common law doctrine of in pari delicto, which holds both sides responsible for a crime or tort and was, as argued by the accountants, a shield to their liability in the case since their own client was the one who committed the fraud they allegedly failed to detect. A unanimous Supreme Judicial Court held that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS