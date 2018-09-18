DOJ 'Eviscerates' Antitrust Protection, Cyber Org Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's interpretation of antitrust enforcement safeguards for standard-setting organizations would completely hobble those protections, a cybersecurity standards development group told a California federal judge as it tries to duck a software lab's boycott claims. When the DOJ said last month that the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization might not be able to rely on a federal law imposing harder-to-prove legal standards on antitrust claims against standard-setting groups, it contradicted court precedent and undermined those safeguards, according to a Monday filing by AMTSO. The protections come from the Standards Development Organization Advancement Act, which AMTSO has invoked as it tries to...

