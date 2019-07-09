NJ Appeals Court Revives Truckers' Wage Deduction Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court revived a proposed wage class action against a Newark-based trucking company Tuesday, ruling that a lower court prematurely found that the company legally made insurance deductions from the paychecks of two truck drivers. A three-judge Appellate Division panel found that although an Essex County Superior Court properly found that V.M. Trucking LLC employees Celso Morales and Carlos Hernandez are subject to the requirements and protections under the New Jersey Wage and Payment Law, it didn't back its finding that the law authorized the deductions at issue. V.M. likewise couldn't justify the deductions in its response...

