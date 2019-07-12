Environmental Policy To Watch In 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will continue to forge ahead with headline-making regulatory changes in the rest of 2019, with a final rule redefining the limits of the Clean Water Act topping the list. Also anticipated this year is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's final rule that would roll back Obama-era auto emissions standards and strip California of a Clean Air Act waiver that allows the state to set more stringent limits — a move that has set up a fierce standoff between the Golden State and federal regulators. Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler has also directed the EPA's air, water and other offices...

