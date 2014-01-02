Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

IPhone Users Push For New Judge After High Court Win

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Consumers defended their request for a new judge to oversee their proposed class action alleging Apple Inc. monopolizes the iPhone app market, arguing Monday that the presiding judge expressed “clear frustration” with their cases and likely won’t follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on remand.

In a 13-page reply brief, the consumers said their request that the Ninth Circuit reassign the case on remand from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to another judge is "procedurally proper." They argued that all of the events relevant to the request didn’t happen until after they filed their opening brief in their initial Ninth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3410 Antitrust

Date Filed

January 2, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies