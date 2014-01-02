IPhone Users Push For New Judge After High Court Win

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Consumers defended their request for a new judge to oversee their proposed class action alleging Apple Inc. monopolizes the iPhone app market, arguing Monday that the presiding judge expressed “clear frustration” with their cases and likely won’t follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on remand. In a 13-page reply brief, the consumers said their request that the Ninth Circuit reassign the case on remand from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to another judge is "procedurally proper." They argued that all of the events relevant to the request didn’t happen until after they filed their opening brief in their initial Ninth...

