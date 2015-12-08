Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VW, Audi, Bosch Must Face RICO Action, Salespersons Say

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Salespersons who claim they suffered major financial losses when Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal blew up in 2015 have urged a California federal judge to keep alive their consolidated racketeering and fraud class action, insisting Volkswagen's global settlement with consumers and regulators doesn't extinguish their claims.

Plaintiffs Robert Saavedra, Armando Rodriguez and Mickey Gaines on Monday filed their oppositions to motions to dismiss from German automakers Volkswagen AG and Audi AG and auto parts manufacturer Robert Bosch GmbH, saying their consolidated class action thoroughly details how the companies' scheme to defraud regulators and the public blew back on frontline sales representatives at...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Date Filed

December 8, 2015

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Date Filed

December 16, 2016

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Date Filed

March 3, 2017

