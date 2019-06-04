DOL Botched Miner's Black Lung Award, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday handed Energy West Mining Co. a win in its challenge to a benefits award given to a now-deceased miner claiming his lung disease was caused by his employment, saying a U.S. Department of Labor ruling overlooked a medical expert's opinion. A three-judge panel on Tuesday vacated the DOL Benefits Review Board's 2018 decision to award benefits to James Lyle after finding that the administrative law judge discounted certain medical opinions about whether his black lung was caused by the mine he worked at. While Judge Lee J. Romero Jr. properly evaluated most of the expert opinions to...

