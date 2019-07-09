AGs Urge HUD To Drop 'Despicable' Migrant Housing Aid Rule

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A "despicable" Department of Housing and Urban Development rule that would cease public housing assistance for households with unauthorized immigrants flouts federal law and would harm communities, attorneys general from 24 states said Tuesday. New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with a coalition of attorneys general from 23 other states, penned a letter warning HUD that the proposed rule, which was published in May, likely runs afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act because it undoes "decades of consistent agency practice" without sufficient explanation or consideration of its impact on states and cities. Not only does the proposed rule violate federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS