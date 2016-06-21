Cisco Slams Foe’s ‘Revisionist History’ In IP Fee Fight

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Saying it was forced to defend a “baseless” suit until the eve of trial, Cisco asked a California federal judge to grant its request for $5.3 million in fees after beating what it dubbed an “exceptional” infringement case. Cisco Systems Inc. said that Straight Path IP Group Inc. had tried to recast the case as a close call when in fact it was anything but, according to a response Cisco filed in support of its fees motion on Monday. “Contrary to Straight Path’s revisionist history, this was not a run-of-the-mill patent case with a close call on infringement,” Cisco said. “This...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS