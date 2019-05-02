TIAA Can't Use Prior Discovery To Skirt Testifying In Yale Case

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America will have to testify in a suit from Yale University workers accusing the school of mismanaging their retirement savings after a Connecticut federal judge ruled it would be unfair to use testimony from similar Employee Retirement Income Security Act suits instead. U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson on Monday denied TIAA's bid for a protective order that would free the financial services organization from having to fully respond to a subpoena from Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP, the law firm representing the workers in the proposed class action. The judge agreed with the workers'...

