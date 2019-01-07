5th Circ. Judges Question If ACA Can Stand Without Mandate

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 11:44 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit's conservative majority battered Affordable Care Act defenders with questions about how the law can survive without its individual mandate during a Tuesday hearing, expressing skepticism about overturning a Texas federal judge's decision to find the legislation unconstitutional without its penalty for avoiding health insurance. An attorney for the U.S. House of Representatives shot back with strong words for the three-judge panel, saying U.S. Supreme Court precedent limits their ability to tamper with the ACA to nix the mandate. Case law intended to guard against judicial overreach requires the Fifth Circuit to uphold whatever portions of the law can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS