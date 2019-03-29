Highway Agency Wants Out of $30M Tribe Bridge Project Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Highway Administration told a Rhode Island federal court that it should throw out a suit by the Narragansett Indian Tribe that claims the agency failed to mitigate the risks posed to important sites during a highway construction project, arguing the issue isn't ripe for court review. The federal government said its effort to come to a new agreement with the tribe over what would be done to mitigate the impacts from the construction of the I-95 Providence Viaduct Bridge replacement project is not a final agency action that could be challenged in the courts. The tribe was unhappy the...

