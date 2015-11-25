Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Investors Can't Add Card Transactions To Forex-Rigging Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Tuesday that it is too late for investors accusing several big banks of rigging the foreign exchange market to add claims based on foreign credit, debit and ATM card transactions.

U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield echoed her previous orders that resisted the investors' quest to expand the scope of their suit to include overseas card-based transactions that involved currency conversions, writing that the expanded claims would involve too many new factors to be lumped in with others that have been on the record for years.

"This litigation is now in its fifth year," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 25, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®