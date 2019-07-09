Shoplet Says Ex-GC Funneled $6.8M With PayPal Account

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Online retailer Shoplet says its former general counsel and senior vice president embezzled at least $6.8 million by diverting cash, in transactions of $1,000 or less, to his PayPal accounts, according to a complaint filed Monday in New York state court. Leslie H. Scharf, who worked at the company from December 2006 through this month, sent many transactions from the company PayPal account to a PayPal account associated with the email LScharf1@me.com, according to the complaint. All the while, he received and deleted verification notifications sent to his work account, LScharf@shoplet.com, about the thousands of transactions, the complaint says. "The theft...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS