Cozen O'Connor DQ'd Over Client Conflict In Cannabis Deal

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge has disqualified Cozen O'Connor from representing a woman who is seeking to block several individuals from selling their majority stake in a medical marijuana dispensary to an outside company, as the firm has previously advised a parent company in Pennsylvania. Because Cozen O’Connor PC has represented Jushi Inc. in connection to proposed transactions involving medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania, the firm cannot also represent Tanya Griffin, who is seeking to block the sale of the majority stake in TGS Illinois Holdings LLC to Frond Holdings LLC, according to an order on Monday by Judge Raymond W. Mitchell....

