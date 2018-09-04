Investment Firm Can't Shake Former Exec's Hacking Claims

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Brevet Capital Management LLC won’t get a second chance to toss a former executive’s suit alleging the investment firm hacked his home computer after a New York federal judge declined to take a second look at an earlier decision refusing to dismiss the case. In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III denied Brevet Capital’s request for reconsideration or reargument of a May ruling from U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan that allowed Paul Iacovacci to move forward with his claims that his former firm wrongly accessed his personal computer and hard drives. Judge Pauley took over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS