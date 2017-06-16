Haagen-Dazs Wants Customer's 'Thank You' Text Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Haagen-Dazs asked a California federal court for a quick win in a consumer’s proposed class action that claims the Nestle subsidiary violated federal law by sending unsolicited text messages to thank customers who signed up for a rewards program. Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Co., parent company Nestle USA Inc. and Nestle Dreyer's Ice Cream Co. said Tuesday in their summary judgment motion that the single text message Melanie San Pedro-Salcedo received doesn’t constitute advertising and that the platform used to send it isn’t an automatic telephone dialing system. And because she can’t show that the text was an ad and that Haagen-Dazs used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS