Pension Plan Trustees Escape $73M Underfunding Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has agreed to toss a union member's proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action blaming the trustees of his pension plan for a purported $73 million underfunding, but gave him a chance to amend his suit. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman on Tuesday dismissed without prejudice Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific National Pension Plan participant Clint Fisher's suit, finding that all his claims fell short. Tuesday's decision, which allowed Fisher to file a second amended complaint, came just over three months after U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo recommended that the suit be tossed....

