Football Player's Family Slams Helmet Maker's Bid To Nix Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Claims that an allegedly defective Riddell football helmet design caused brain trauma that led a Texas high school football player to kill himself are not too late, his mother argued Tuesday in response to the helmet maker's contention that she waited too long to file suit. The former player's mother, Letitia Wilbourn, urged a Texas federal judge not to toss the wrongful death and product liability claims against Riddell Inc. and its corporate parent BRG Sports Inc. despite the claims being filed more than two years after her son's suicide in February 2017. Wilbourn argued the statute of limitations is tolled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS