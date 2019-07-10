NY Privacy Bill Would Expand Data Security Requirements

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- As it closed its session, the New York Legislature passed the Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act. The bill, which the New York Attorney General’s Office strongly supports, is waiting to be sent to the governor’s office for review. New York Attorney General Letitia James stated that New York will join the “increasing number of states that require reasonable data security protections, while being careful to avoid excessive costs to small business and without imposing duplicate obligations under federal or state data security regulations.” If this bill is signed, New York will build upon its existing data breach notification...

