Indian Gaming Commission Chooses Phoenix Region Director

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The National Indian Gaming Commission said it has tapped a Pascua Yaqui Tribe member with a legal background and casino experience to serve as the new director of the agency’s Phoenix region, where he will guide compliance matters for 59 Indian gambling facilities owned and operated by 49 federally recognized tribes. Francisco Olea has held supervisory and management positions for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s gambling office and casino operations at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson, and he has most recently served as the Tohono O’odham Nation’s compliance manager for casinos in Arizona, the NIGC said in its Tuesday announcement....

