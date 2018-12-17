4th Circ. Tosses Emoluments Case Against Trump

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday squashed a suit from the District of Columbia and Maryland alleging President Donald Trump's ownership interest in the Trump International Hotel violates the Constitution, saying the city and state lack legal standing for their claims. Maryland and D.C.'s allegations of harm to them and their residents from the president's alleged violations of the Constitution's emoluments clauses are too remote or generalized to give them standing, a circuit court panel ruled in a published decision, overturning a district court's ruling. "The district and Maryland's interest in enforcing the emoluments clauses is so attenuated and abstract that their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS