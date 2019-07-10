Atty Says Tribal Immunity Ruling Backs RICO Appeal

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- An attorney sentenced to prison for helping to provide payday loans with illegally high interest rates through Native American tribe-owned companies told the Third Circuit on Tuesday that a recent decision from another circuit supports his claim that tribal immunity shielded the companies' businesses. Wheeler Neff is seeking to overturn his 2017 racketeering and fraud conviction in connection with a scheme to aid lenders affiliated with federally recognized tribes to dodge Pennsylvania usury law. Neff was found guilty by a Pennsylvania jury alongside Philadelphia-area businessman Charles Hallinan, 77, of two counts of conspiring to violate the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations...

