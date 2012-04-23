Disciplinary Action Omission Prompts Atty Admission Redo

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The normally mundane process of admitting outside attorneys to participate in specific litigation in a jurisdiction to which they are not admitted got complicated for a prominent antitrust plaintiff's bar attorney who initially failed to report years-old disciplinary actions in his application to participate in a New Jersey case. A New Jersey federal magistrate judge assigned to a pay-for-delay lawsuit against Pfizer and Ranbaxy over the blockbuster cholesterol therapy Lipitor on Tuesday vacated the late June pro hac vice admission of Joseph M. Alioto after the California-based lawyer informed the court that he wrongly claimed to have never faced disciplinary action....

