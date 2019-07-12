House Passes $733B Defense Bill, Without GOP Support

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed its $733 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2020 in an unusually partisan vote after Republicans criticized the overall budget set by the bill, as well as specific provisions on issues such as low-yield nuclear weapons. House lawmakers voted 220-197 to approve H.R. 2500, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. The entire Republican caucus voted against the bill, as well as eight Democrats, who had argued the spending level set out in the bill was too high. Typically, the NDAA attracts broad bipartisan support each year. But Republicans had...

