Kraft Heinz To Fork Over $3M To Settle Workers' Wage Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Kraft Heinz Foods Co. has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a class action on behalf of some 4,000 California workers who claim the food giant violated California labor laws by underpaying them and failing to provide overtime compensation for the better part of a decade. The workers at Kraft Heinz, one of the world's largest food producers, asked U.S. District Judge William Hayes on Tuesday to sign off on the proposed class action settlement resolving allegations that the company failed to pay all wages owed to workers at their California production plants and failed to provide workers with all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS