Fla. Defamation Suit Shield Doesn't Extend To Books, Movies

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court found Wednesday that books and movies are not covered by a presuit notice requirement for defamation suits, refusing to dismiss a man's claims that the book “The Infiltrator” and its Hollywood movie adaptation falsely portrayed him as a collaborator of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. In its analysis of the history and case law surrounding the relevant state law, the Second District Court of Appeal said that state courts have consistently interpreted section 770.01 of the Florida Statues, which requires a plaintiff to notify a defendant before filing a defamation suit, to apply only to news media. It rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS