Firm Can't Escape Suit Over Collection Letter At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Lyons Doughty & Veldhuis PC fell short in its bid to escape a proposed class action over alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act after the Third Circuit on Wednesday said a collection letter from the firm failed to spell out the identity of the creditor. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upended a New Jersey federal court ruling last year dismissing the complaint from Glenn D. Gross over the October 2017 letter he received from Lyons Doughty, which said the firm represented Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., and identified that company as the "assignee" of three other...

