3 State Classes Certified In McCormick Slack-Fill Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday granted class certification to three state consumer protection classes in a multidistrict litigation accusing McCormick & Co. Inc. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. of hiding that they had reduced the amount of pepper sold in grinders and tins. In a 110-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle granted certification to single-state consumer protection classes in California, Florida and Missouri. The judge denied certification to the proposed multistate classes for consumer protection and unjust enrichment, as well as the Illinois consumer protection class and all the single-state unjust enrichment classes. The named plaintiffs in the case...

