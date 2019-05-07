Lehman Slams Bid To Move Suit From Bankruptcy Court

Law360, New York (July 10, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. pushed back Wednesday on a bid by mortgage lenders to remove the failed investment bank's claims against them from bankruptcy court to district court, saying the bankruptcy judge has "vast" knowledge of the case. Lehman told U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III that its claims against Standard Pacific Mortgage Inc., Universal American Mortgage Company LLC and Eagle Mortgage Holdings LLC belong where the expertise on the long-running Lehman lawsuit lies — with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman. Judge Chapman is “intimately familiar” with the claims presented in the 2008 bankruptcy case, Lehman counsel Paul DeFilippo told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS