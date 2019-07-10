FCC Guts SF Rule Aimed At Boosting Broadband Choice

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to gut a San Francisco policy aimed at drumming up local broadband competition, with the majority of the split commission claiming that the rule would reduce a provider’s incentive for investment. In a 3-2 vote led by Chair Ajit Pai, the FCC nixed a part of San Francisco's three-year-old policy that the commission said lets any internet service provider gain access to a building's cable wiring, even if it was already being used by another provider. The ordinance, as it was written, means tenants in apartments, condominiums and office buildings wouldn't be stuck with a...

