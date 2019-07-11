BIA 'Inadequate' On Tribal Infrastructure, House Panel Told

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Leaders of two Native American tribes told a U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources subcommittee Thursday that the Bureau of Indian Affairs must do more to address a massive backlog of construction and maintenance work on tribal bridges, roads and buildings. At a hearing of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States, Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community President Martin Harvier, whose tribe is located near Phoenix, told lawmakers that the tribe has "inadequate funding to meet the basic maintenance needs of our current roads, let alone the funding necessary to support a robust twenty-first century transportation system." Funding for...

