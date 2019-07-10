Calif. Panel Orders Redo In Ex-Sales Director's Slander Trial

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has reversed a $474,004 win for the former sales and marketing director of an aerospace parts company, holding that his slander allegations shouldn't have gone before a jury while also giving him the chance to try the claim under a different theory. The three-judge panel on Monday agreed with Sonic Industries Inc.'s contention that it should have been awarded a nonsuit on James Hawryla Mecredy's claim for "slander per se" in his suit alleging the company made statements to American Drilling Inc., his new employer, that cost him his job. The statement the jury ultimately based its...

