Advocacy Groups Say AT&T TCPA Win Is Bad For Consumers

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A pair of consumer advocacy organizations want the Seventh Circuit to overturn a ruling that let AT&T Inc. off the hook in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit, as they argued that the decision opens the floodgates for solicitors to pester Americans while dodging liability. The Electronic Privacy Information Center and the National Consumer Law Center on Tuesday railed on an Illinois federal judge's decision that found an AT&T unit didn’t violate the TCPA when it sent Spanish-language texts to individuals who weren't customers. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang concluded that an "autodialer" under the consumer protection statute chooses numbers to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS