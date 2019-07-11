Gov’t Can’t Escape Contractor’s Claims Over $40M Contract

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An armed-services appeals panel ruled that a construction company can proceed with its bad faith claim against the government, saying the company produced enough evidence showing that the government conducted “slow, redundant, and multiple inspections” of its work under a now-terminated $40 million contract. An Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals panel, in an opinion released this week, denied the government's summary judgment bid related to Watts Constructors LLC's allegation that the over-inspection of its construction work at a Colorado Army base breached the implied duty of good faith and fair dealing. Watts has claimed that the government's quality assurance representative...

