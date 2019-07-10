New Trial Upheld For J&J After $417M Talc Verdict

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's decision to grant Johnson & Johnson a new trial after an initial $417 million jury award that was later tossed in a suit alleging that the company’s talcum baby powder caused a woman's fatal ovarian cancer. A three-judge Second District Court of Appeal panel said that the evidence over whether talc caused Eva Echeverria's cancer was in "significant conflict" and that a reasonable jury could have concluded that the evidence didn't sufficiently establish that talc was a substantial factor in causing her cancer. The panel also found that there was sufficient evidence that...

