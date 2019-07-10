9th Circ. Wipes Out Dead Man's Pollution Conviction

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday abated a criminal conviction under the Clean Water Act and wiped out a monetary penalty against a man who died while his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was pending, granting the request of his widow. The panel agreed with a request by Carri Robertson to remove from the books Joseph David Robertson's conviction for illegally destroying wetlands and the roughly $130,000 in restitution he was ordered to pay. The small amount that he had paid in restitution prior to his March death will be reimbursed. The federal government didn't oppose the outcome, though it disagreed...

