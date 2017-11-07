It's Game Over For 'Call of Duty' TM Case, Law Profs Say

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Law professors from Harvard and other elite schools are urging a federal judge to toss a trademark lawsuit filed over the appearance of Humvees in "Call of Duty" video games, saying the automaker behind the truck is seeking a "monopoly over reality." Echoing a motion to end the lawsuit from Activision Blizzard Inc. that called it an "attack on the First Amendment," nine intellectual property law scholars from Harvard Law School and other universities warned that AM General LLC — the company that makes the Humvee — should not be allowed to dictate when the truck appears in creative works....

