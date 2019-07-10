Labor Secretary Defends Role In Epstein's Plea Deal

Law360, Washington (July 10, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta on Wednesday emphatically defended his involvement in brokering a plea deal in a decade-old sex crime case against Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of exploiting teenage girls, defying a growing chorus of resignation calls from congressional Democrats. Acosta, who was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida when the Epstein deal was made, repeatedly said that prosecutors got the best deal possible at the time due to the evidence presented. He contended that his office stepped into the state case and pressed for a tougher punishment after state prosecutors brought charges that would...

