Tire Giant Wins Trademark Ban On 'Discount' Rival

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Discount Tire, the biggest tire retailer in the country, won a trademark ruling Wednesday temporarily barring a rival chain called Mavis Discount Tire from using its name in new Georgia and Florida locations. Granting a preliminary injunction, a federal judge ruled that Discount Tire — a national retailer with more than 1,000 locations — was likely to win a lawsuit that claims Mavis violated trademark law when it expanded from its traditional Northeast territory into Discount Tire's Southeast market. In particular, the judge pointed to more than 50 instances of so-called actual confusion by consumers, a key piece of evidence in...

