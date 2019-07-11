Carriers Racing To Improve Caller ID Before FCC Deadline

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Phone carriers and technology companies are making strides toward implementing new caller ID verification aimed at weeding out illegally masked numbers, but experts told the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday that several challenges remain, including trying to engineer the right warning messages for consumers. Now that technical standards for improved call authentication and caller ID displays have been hammered out, phone carriers are in the process of putting the practices in place and deciding the right way to present call warnings to consumers before an FCC deadline at the end of the year. Scott Hambuchen, chief information officer for call-management firm...

