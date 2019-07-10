Opioid Crisis Not Ex-J&J Subsidiary's Fault, Exec Testifies

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- An executive of an opioid ingredient supplier formerly owned by Johnson & Johnson testified Wednesday in Oklahoma's trailblazing trial accusing J&J of causing the opioid crisis, saying the supplier only sold as much raw opioid ingredients as federal regulators allowed it to and that it bore zero responsibility for the crisis. During the seventh week of the trial in Norman, Oklahoma, J&J played for Judge Thad Balkman the December videotaped deposition of William Grubb, vice president of business development for Noramco, a Delaware-based supplier to drugmakers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or API. Grubb, who has worked for Noramco since 1997, emphasized...

