Southwest, Boeing Duped Public On 737 Max Safety, Suit Says

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines helped Boeing shore up public confidence in the aircraft maker's defective 737 Max jets to protect a longstanding relationship that prioritized profits ahead of passenger safety, according to a proposed racketeering class action filed in Texas federal court Thursday. Nearly a dozen individual ticket buyers have accused Dallas-based Southwest — which is one of Boeing's biggest domestic customers and whose entire fleet is made up of Boeing 737 jets — of colluding with Boeing to misrepresent the overall safety of the 737 Max 8 jets to keep them in the air despite the jets' involvement in two deadly crashes...

