WTO Dispenses Of US-Mexico-Canada Metal Tariff Disputes

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization on Thursday formally closed the book on four disputes between the U.S. and its North American neighbors that stemmed from the Trump administration's national security tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. The notices officially take the disputes between the U.S., Canada and Mexico off the WTO’s plate, after the Trump administration agreed in May to lift its controversial metal duties against its neighbors, clearing a major hurdle to passing the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement through Congress. In turn, Canada and Mexico agreed to remove their retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., likely to the relief of American...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS